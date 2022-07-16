OAKWOOD — Illinois State Police are investigating a Friday night accident on Interstate 74 in Vermilion County that claimed the life of an Urbana woman.
Police said their preliminary investigation revealed that Benjamin Biggerstaff, 25, of Tilton, was driving east on I-74 near Oakwood about 10:30 p.m. when he saw a disabled Subaru without any hazard lights flashing on the right shoulder just east of the Oakwood exit.
As he changed lanes, his car hit a woman who was walking in the left lane, police said.
The 52-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene but the Vermilion County Coroner has not released her name.
Biggerstaff was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The highway was shut down in that area for about four hours while crash reconstructionists investigated what happened.