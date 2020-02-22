URBANA — An Urbana woman who admitted she struck a woman at Carle Hospital more than a year ago has been sentenced to a year of probation.
Rashaya L. Brown, 22, whose last known address was in the 1300 block of Brookstone Court, was also ordered to spend 45 days on electronic home detention as a result of her guilty plea to battery Friday before Judge John Kennedy.
Brown had been charged with aggravated battery in a public place after a Dec. 27, 2018, incident at Carle Hospital in which Brown was accused of hitting another woman with whom she and the woman had a boyfriend in common. When a hospital employee tried to separate the brawling women, she was hit in the face.
In return for her guilty plea to the misdemeanor charge, the more serious aggravated battery charge was dismissed as was a separate case in which Brown had been charged with theft in September.