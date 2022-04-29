URBANA — Mayor Diane Marlin didn't have to look far to pick the new leaders of her fire department.
Demond Dade, currently Urbana's deputy fire chief, will be appointed head of the department at Monday’s Urbana City Council meeting. Kyle Hensch, Urbana fire battalion chief, will step into Dade’s role.
Dade, a native of Quincy, Illinois, joined the Urbana Fire March 9, 2021, as its inaugural deputy fire chief, where he’s overseen the department’s emergency medical services. He spent more than 21 years at Quincy Fire Department before that.
He’s taught part-time as a field staff instructor for the Illinois Fire Service Institute on campus for the last five years.
Dade is stepping in for three-and-a-half-year Fire Chief Chuck Lauss, who’s retiring after 35 years in four fire departments across Illinois. His “walk-out” ceremony is May 5; Dade and Hensch will step into their new roles on May 6.
“We went with an internal promotion for both positions — in an ideal world, that’s how it should work,” Marlin said. “In this case, we had current staff who were ready and willing and certainly qualified to step in these positions.”