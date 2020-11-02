URBANA — Less than three months after being appointed, Urbana Ward 2 alderwoman Julie Laut has stepped down for health reasons.
Mayor Diane Marlin now has 60 days to recommend an appointment to fill the remainder of Laut’s term, which ends May 3, 2021.
Laut cited a flare-up last month of her fibromyalgia, a chronic illness that causes pain and fatigue.
“After consultation with my family … I felt that it was best for me and my health if I took that responsibility and time commitment off my plate,” Laut said.
Laut, a self-employed writer and historian, said it’s possible the stress of serving on city council contributed to the flare-up, but “I wouldn’t blame it directly on that,” citing the general stress of this year and other possible factors.
Laut said she enjoyed her time on the city council.
“I enjoyed learning about the great work the city is doing in the face of a lot of challenges,” she said. “I also helped nudge the city toward joining the Government Alliance on Racial Equity.”
And Marlin praised Laut’s tenure.
“I appreciate Julie’s willingness to serve. In her short time on the council, she led efforts to have Urbana join the Government Alliance on Racial Equity and advocated for youth involvement in civic issues,” Marlin said in a statement. “She brought enthusiasm and a genuine interest in helping her community to her role as a council member and we will miss her.”
Laut was appointed in August to fill the remainder of Erik Jakobbson’s term.
Jakobbson, 81, stepped down at the end of June to focus on his research, writing a book and preparing a course he’s teaching this fall at the University of Illinois.
Marlin said she expects to make a recommendation to council at its Dec. 21 meeting.
Residents of Ward 2 can apply for the position at www.urbanaillinois.us/ward2seat by 5 p.m., Nov. 30.
Ward 5 alderman Dennis Roberts also announced that he won’t be running for re-election in the spring.
In a Facebook post last week, he said that after 16 years on the council, “I have considered it a good run and perhaps time to make room for other individuals who want to serve the community wisely to represent Ward 5.”