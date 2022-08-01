DANVILLE — Meet Velvet, one of 32 adoptable dogs in the Vermilion County Animal Shelter Monday that were urgently in need of homes.
This American staffordshire terrier mix, believed to be little over a year old, is one of shelter Adoptions Manager Jimmy Nelson’s favorites.
"She's just a little sweetheart," he said.
The Danville shelter’s dog kennels were full to capacity Monday, prompting the staff to post an urgent appeal on Facebook saying there was a desperate need for their dogs to be adopted, fostered or rescued.
The need was so urgent, in fact, that the shelter was offering to waive the adoption fee for pitbulls, pitbull mixes and senior dogs.
“We picked those groups because they tend to be overlooked by adopters,” Nelson said.
Not only were the dog kennels full, Nelson said; more incoming dogs were expected, based on calls from people planning to surrender their dogs to the shelter.
To try and free up space, the staff was reaching out to people who have approved adoption applications, asking them to come in and pick out a dog.
For those who don’t have an application on file, Nelson said walk-in applicants can apply and see the available pets on the same day — though until their applications are approved, they won’t be able to take a dog home.
Not counted in the mix of adoptable dogs was a litter of pitbull mix puppies that were brought in Monday and will need to remain with their mom for awhile, Nelson said.
Pitbulls tend are often portrayed in a bad light, he said, but “all the dogs that we have on the adoption floor, they are not aggressive.”