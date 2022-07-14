HOMER — Where Homer’s police squad car gets a bath has caused a stir, and Village President Jeremy Richards said he wants to clear the air.
Allowing Homer’s police cruiser to be run through a car wash in Champaign has prompted comments accusing the village of not supporting a local business that opened earlier this year, Happ-y Daze Shine car wash, Richards said.
Before the village had a car wash of its own, Homer Police Chief John Rouse would run the cruiser through a car wash in Champaign when it was driven to Urbana for court appearances, Richards said.
If he had his way, Richards said, the squad car would now be washed at Happ-y Daze, but the village board opted last month to continue to allow the old arrangement to continue — with the stipulation that the Homer car wash be used as much as possible.
A spate of comments on Facebook arose after Happ-y Daze owner Don Happ complained at a village board meeting Monday, according to Richards. He said Happ was also unhappy with a village board member’s characterization of the new car wash as just a pressure washer.
Here’s where the issue stands now: Richards said he’ll move to strike the annual pass purchased for the car wash in Champaign from the budget in the next fiscal year.
“We want to support our local businesses as much as possible,” he said.
He also pointed out that the village is already supporting the new car wash with $20,000 annually from a tax increment financing district.