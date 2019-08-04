With the start of classes just around the corner, several area school districts still have teacher openings to fill. A status report on 22 of them:
ARCOLA: Looking for one reading paraprofessional.
ARMSTRONG: No openings in either the grade school or high school districts.
ARTHUR: Still looking to fill three vacancies.
BEMENT: Looking for one English teacher.
BISMARCK-HENNING: Turning to retired teachers to fill three positions.
CERRO GORDO: No full-time teacher openings but still looking for a part-time aide at the junior/senior high and a pair of full-time second-shift custodians.
CHAMPAIGN: 25 full-time and six part-time K-12 teaching positions unfilled, but district officials hopeful that numbers will drop significantly soon.FISHER: Fully staffed.
GEORGETOWN-RIDGE FARM: Six retired teachers will fill district’s openings.
GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY: Looking for one P.E. teacher for GCMS Middle School.
GIFFORD: Fully staffed.
HERITAGE: Looking for one math teacher.
MAHOMET-SEYMOUR: Openings for one classroom teacher and three special education positions.
MONTICELLO: Ten openings in all, including non-instructional positions: one high school French teacher, three part-time cooks, two teacher aides, one media aide, one crossing guard and both morning and lunchroom supervisors.
OAKWOOD: At full strength. But “we do have to utilize a retired teacher and a long-term sub in two areas due to the teacher crisis and lack of available candidates in Illinois,” new Superintendent Larry Maynard says.RANTOUL CITY SCHOOLS: Still in need of at least two elementary special education resource teachers and one middle school science teacher. But Superintendent Michelle Ramage’s fingers are crossed that the elementary P.E. teacher candidate the district offered says yes on Monday.
ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN: “Thankfully” fully staffed, Superintendent Brian Brooks notes.
SALT FORK: One opening — for an elementary/junior high P.E. teacher.
UNITY: One opening — for a special education teacher.
URBANA: 17 teaching positions and 25 support staff positions remain open, “with many of both categories in various stages of the hiring process,” says Jacinda Crawmer, the district’s director of professional development.
WESTVILLE: Looking to fill six vacancies.