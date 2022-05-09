CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois has selected the local public health district’s lead epidemiologist and deputy administrator to run the McKinley Health Center, Student Affairs announced internally on Friday.
Awais Vaid, an 18-year employee of Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, will start working at the campus medical hub in July, pending approval from UI trustees in May.
Vaid has become a familiar face in the Champaign County’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic; his collaborations with the university’s coronavirus response team earned him a UI Presidential Medallion in 2021.
Vaid would succeed Robert Parker, who has directed McKinley for the last four-and-a-half years.
“We feel very fortunate to have a talented and experienced healthcare administrator of this caliber to join us in this role. His background and experiences fit McKinley’s needs and should help make the transition fairly seamless,” said Danita Young, the UI’s vice chancellor for student affairs.
Vaid earned his bachelor of medicine and bachelor of surgery from India’s University of Mumbai. He worked as a resident physician in Mumbai’s Mahatma Gandhi Hospital after finishing his medical training and clinical internship.
Vaid arrived in the United States in 2001, to pursue his master’s in public health from Northern Illinois University.
After a year as special projects coordinator at Northwest Community Hospital in Chicago, Vaid joined C-U public health in 2004.