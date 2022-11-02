CHAMPAIGN — Vandals cut the light strands being placed at the Champaign Park District’s Prairie Farm in advance of a festive light display set to begin Nov. 25, according to the park district.
The vandalism occurred over the course of two days, with $700 worth of lights being damaged.
Park district officials said on-site surveillance footage is being reviewed for possible suspects, and are asking anyone who saw suspicious activity at Prairie Farm, 2202 W Kirby Ave, C, on Oct. 27 or Oct. 28 to report it to the park district by calling 217-398-2550.
Winter Nights at Prairie Farm, running Nov. 25 to Jan. 1, is a festive light display throughout the premises.