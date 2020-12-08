OGDEN — Residents of Ogden woke Tuesday to find Grinch-like work in their town done overnight.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Tony Shaw said one of his deputies is taking several reports of vandalism to Christmas decorations and even the destruction of U.S. mail.
“Mainly it appears to be Christmas decorations but people are still trying to figure out what is missing,” Shaw said.
There were at least seven reports made to 911 Tuesday morning all over the village of about 800, nestled between Interstate 74 and U.S. 150.
Shaw said other folks have seen the deputy out taking reports and have approached him with more information.
Comments on the village’s Facebook page indicate that the vandals upended a bird bath, stole a custom-made Christmas tree from a porch, tore down ornaments, stole a U.S. flag and even ripped open U.S. mail.
Shaw asks that anyone who might have exterior surveillance footage call the sheriff’s office at 217-384-1213 to share it in hopes of finding whoever did the damage.