Depending on who you ask, there are different reasons why certain young men in Champaign County are arming themselves.
Responses range from the breakdown of the family to a new generation unafraid of bad outcomes.
Whatever one’s belief, one thing is certain: Crimes involving boys using guns are on the rise.
In 2017, State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said, she filed seven delinquency petitions involving boys under the age of 18 accused of either possessing or using a gun.
That number more than doubled in 2018 to 16. As of Friday, there had been 25 such gun-related cases filed in 2019.
Several of those involve crimes in Urbana, where Police Chief Bryant Seraphin said about a week ago he asked his crime analyst to run the numbers on juveniles and guns.
“No matter how we count them or what metric we use, our gun crimes are up for 2019,” Seraphin said.
“Any time somebody wants to ask why, and I’m not a sociologist, it’s always a variety of issues, whether it’s family structure or money. It’s not just one thing.”
JULIA RIETZ
‘Goal is protecting the public’
As state’s attorney and one of two prosecutors in her office handling juvenile delinquency cases, Rietz almost always tries to engage with the parents or guardians of the boys she charges with crimes.
She wants to make sure parents understand what their children are doing.
“Some parents are very concerned, very confused. Other parents are angry, reluctant, and trying to protect their child from the system. Always the goal (in a juvenile prosecution) is to accept responsibility, rehabilitate and move forward to becoming productive citizens,” Rietz said.
But she has an equally important responsibility.
“These are very serious cases. Always the goal is protecting the public.”
PRESTON JAMES
‘Their idea right now is I have to protect myself’
A former Urbana police officer whose law enforcement career ended due to a 2014 knee injury, James is now helping teens as a community relations specialist for Urbana.
He and Lamont Peppers, a student advocate in the Urbana school district, work with boys ages 13, 14 and 15 identified by law enforcement and educators as either in trouble in school or the community, in a program that the boys named “Self-Made Kingz.”
Started in June, about 10 boys met twice weekly for a total of five hours. Program workers covered such weighty topics as how the boys had been affected by trauma, what is self-worth, police contact and conflict, and expectations in school.
At the end of the summer, those who completed the program took an educational and celebratory field trip to a swank Chicago restaurant, the DuSable Museum of African American History, and Navy Pier.
James said he doesn’t agree with their logic but he understands why young boys are arming themselves.
“Their idea right now is ‘I have to protect myself.’ It’s like somebody starving to death and they see food sitting out. You know it’s wrong to take that food but you have to live. They believe if they don’t have it (a gun) because everybody else does, then I’m going to be the victim,” he said.
Even for those boys who might want to turn their backs on such risky behavior, James said, “if they’ve been real deep in it, the streets don’t forgive them.”
“This younger generation doesn’t have the same codes as when we were young, especially gang members. (Gangs) didn’t shoot kids, churches, women, old people. Now they don’t have the same views.”
To address that skewed thinking, James is trying to get the young men “to value themselves over a persona.”
“Then I believe we will start making ground toward reducing our gun violence.”
As for blaming their parents, James said many of them “were not given tools to hand the tools down” so they need to work on how to fix the root cause of what is ailing the young men.
TOM DIFANIS
‘It’s like these kids are being raised in the wild’
The presiding judge for Champaign County has handled juvenile delinquency cases since about 1978, first as a prosecutor for 18 years and as a judge for 24.
When he was a prosecutor it was “incredibly rare” to see a juvenile with a gun.
“The family as we used to know it doesn’t exist anymore. It’s like these kids are being raised in the wild.”
With many of the delinquents Difanis sees in all kinds of cases, there are rarely two parents in their lives.
“We do see a substantial number of young people where the father is in prison or has served multiple prison terms.”
Like a broken record, he lectures the youths about the dangers of being armed.
“Don’t be out at all hours of the day and night and if you arm yourself, only bad things are going to happen.”
And to the family members that might be present in court, Difanis tells them if they know their children have guns, they need to take action.
Locking up children is not working, he said.
“Department of Juvenile Justice — their goal is to get the kids out as fast as they can and these kids know it. They know ‘if I go away for a burglary, I’ll be out in three to four months, maybe five at the most.’”
“It’s a function of the state of Illinois doing a terrible job dealing with children, whether it be DCFS or DOJJ.”
RAMONA SULLIVAN
‘It’s a self-perpetuating cycle’
An assistant public defender for eight years in Champaign County who represents juvenile delinquents, Sullivan said she speaks almost daily to boys and young men arrested with guns.
“Each situation is different, but common themes include exposure to violent trauma, unresolved conflicts, impulsivity, and easy access to firearms,” said Sullivan, who wants to be a judge.
“The good news is: hardly any of these kids intend to use the guns. The bad news is: There are a lot of young men in our community who feel they must arm themselves for protection because they know that other people have guns.”
“It is a self-perpetuating cycle. Each story confirming that one person has a gun reinforces that fear and makes other kids believe that they need guns, too.”
HEIDI HEWKIN
‘I don’t know how or where they are getting them’
As a juvenile probation officer for 20 years in Champaign County, Hewkin has recently observed a “crazy spike” in the number of children with guns cases.
“I don’t know how or where they are getting them but they just are.”
The reasons “are all over the place.”
Many juvenile delinquents come from broken homes, she observed, but many of the boys with guns “just don’t seem scared. It’s not that they don’t know that they could be hurt. At the time, that’s just not in their minds.”
Any child in trouble in the justice system has access to help, she observed. He or she just has to take advantage of what is offered.
“There is substance abuse and mental health counseling, anger management. We can address issues that may change their mindset,” she said.
THE REV. WILLIE COMER
‘Intervention rather than prevention’
The pastor of Berean Covenant Church in Champaign for 10 years and the executive director of East Central Illinois Youth for Christ knows that whittling away at the crisis of children with guns takes being proactive and preventive, over a long period of time.
He’s been doing both with his organization’s “Midnight Basketball” for five years. Middle and high schoolers are welcome at Champaign’s Stratton School and the Douglass Center on Friday nights, where they have a safe place to be themselves and see positive role models running the program.
“I’ve watched kids who have been arrested for guns. Many of them transition from fighting fist on fist to now carrying guns. Someone empowered them by giving them a gun. Someone else has taken advantage of the fact that these kids don’t have a purpose. Rather than speaking life into them, they take life from them when they hand them a gun,” he said.
The guns, he said, are a “status symbol” much like a pair of new Air Jordans, a new car, a new haircut.
“If you give a child that has nothing a gun, it suddenly becomes a status symbol that I’ve got power.”
Comer said he once asked a group of about 20 boys if they had access to a gun.
“Every kid raised his hand,” he said. They were all boys.
“What girls do is glorify and glamorize the guy with the gun and that helps fuel the fire.”
Comer said he and his colleagues try to impress on their charges that they have to be willing to sacrifice their lives or to be gone for years if they have and use guns.
“If I’m coming from a place where my father and grandfather and uncles all lived this way, I’m already a part of a culture where guns and violence and going to prison is almost normalized for me.”
“One of the problems we have in society is we spend a lot of time on intervention rather than prevention.”
Comer said the first 21 boys to start in his midnight basketball program have now graduated from high school and gone on to college. They have their own Facebook page.
“They are all hanging in and still in school. We talk regularly. I send encouraging messages and scripture. Keeping them there is a challenge. I really believe we have to put money into better programs that will allow us to get kids earlier.”
The fact that he has fifth-grade boys “sneaking” in the basketball program a year early tells him they are looking for and craving safe space.