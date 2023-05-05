Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Whoever you are, congratulations to the new owner of a 2013 Chevy Impala sedan with 75,443 miles on the odometer that the Champaign Police Department no longer had any use for.
Your bid of $5,600 was the highest of 22 who responded to cityofchampaign2002’s eBay auction, which ended Wednesday.
Here’s a look at six welcome recent additions to area fleets:
WILLARD AIRPORT
We told you in December about the Savoy airport’s new Oshkosh Striker fire truck. Also acquired recently, courtesy the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program: one 2022 MB3 Front Mount Snow Broom, used to clear out snow, slush and ice from runways, taxiways and ramp areas.
Funded entirely by the FAA, the $557,755 machine comes with two engines (one for the chassis, one for the broom) and is capable of removing 4,752 tons of snow and sweeping 2.28 million square feet per hour, Willard Executive Director Tim Bannon says.
VILLAGE OF SIDNEY
The village’s new boom truck — purchased for $30,000 from Don’s Auto Center of Homer — makes tasks like putting up Christmas decorations and pruning trees a whole lot easier.
RANTOUL RECREATION
Luke Humphrey‘s department shopped local for a used 2019 Ford F150 XLT with 34,150 miles on it, spending $27,788 at Rantoul’s McMahon Auto Sales. The pickup, which arrived just in time for Christmas, will be used for grounds maintenance.
DANVILLE FIRE
The city set aside $1.4 million of its American Rescue Plan Act funding for the purchase of a new 100-foot Ferrara aerial ladder truck from Springfield’s A.E.C. Fire & Safety. While the final price tag came in higher than expected — $1.686 million — the wait to receive it is much shorter than usual, with the anticipated arrival set for summertime.
DOUGLAS COUNTY SHERIFF
“Skyrocketing” maintenance bills on vehicles purchased used and with higher mileage convinced Sheriff Nate Chaplin to try a new approach: signing five-year leases on seven brand new, fully equipped SUVs. The cost: about $80,000 a year, and the option to own them outright for a buck apiece when the leases are up.
CITY OF CHAMPAIGN TOWNSHIP
A new Nissan Ultima — bought for the reduced state contract cost of $27,279 — is primarily used by the township assessor’s office for trips to view new construction and update assessments on existing parcels throughout Champaign. Notes Supervisor Andy Quarnstrom: It’s the first new vehicle the township has purchased in the past 20 years.