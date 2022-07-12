URBANA — A 62-year-old man who allegedly threatened over the weekend to blow himself and others up at a veterans hospital in Indiana is being held on $1 million bond in the Champaign County Jail.
John D. Armstrong, who listed addresses in Indianapolis and Decatur, was arraigned Monday on a Class X felony of making a terrorist threat.
A report from Urbana police said about 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Armstrong was a patient at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana. He was making statements about killing himself and others that prompted OSF staff to contact police.
Specifically, the report alleged, Armstrong said he had a veteran friend who built bombs in Iraq and had agreed to build such a device for Armstrong so that he could go to a Veterans Affairs medical center in Indianapolis and blow himself up.
A Navy veteran who said he had spinal problems, Armstrong expressed dissatisfaction with the treatment he had received at various VA facilities and said he was going to Indianapolis to be a “martyr” for all veterans and how they are being treated.
Court records show that Armstrong had convictions for contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor, aggravated criminal sexual abuse, battery, domestic battery, and failure to register as a sex offender.
If convicted of making a terrorist threat, Armstrong faces a mandatory prison sentence of between six and 30 years.