MONTICELLO — A Springfield man shot a Hammond homeowner who interrupted a burglary in January 2021 because he did not want to get caught, prosecutors argued during closing arguments of a Piatt County bench trial on Friday.
Piatt County Judge Dana Rhoades will announce the fate of Jerome Schmidt, 19, on Tuesday in Monticello. The trial concluded Friday morning with closing arguments.
Schmidt’s brother, Blayton Coda, will face a trial later this year. A third defendant, a male juvenile, testified against Schmidt and accepted a plea offer to residential burglary.
“After a week, we all agree the defendant drove a stolen truck into Hammond, went into Michael Brown’s garage looking for something to steal, and Michael Brown interrupted that,” said Piatt County Assistant State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman. “The defendant shot Michael Brown with a stolen 9 millimeter.”
Dedman reminded the court that Schmidt took the stand and confessed to burglary and confessed to murder. She said Schmidt’s only conceivable argument left is that the defendant shot Michael Brown in self-defense or in defense of others.
“But the law doesn’t agree with him,” she continued. “You do not get to commit burglary, a forcible felony, murder a man and then claim self-defense or in defense of others. The law is very clear on that.”
Dedman said that while on the stand, Schmidt attempted to minimize his role in the burglary. After getting surprised by Brown, Cota and Schmidt were held at gunpoint on their knees by Brown, but when the juvenile made a noise, Cota attempted to escape.
“The defendant implied that it was Blayton who was calling the shots,” he said.
‘There is no remorse’After the shooting, the three drove back to Springfield, changed clothes and later threw the gun into a lake near Petersburg.
“And most egregious of all, the defendant wants this court to believe that after shooting Michael Brown, he so desperately wanted to call 911,” Dedman said. “He was doing anything he could to not get caught. He had full control. He was driving the truck. He was the one making phone calls to his mother.
“He could have stopped. He could have called 911. He could have screamed for help. There is no remorse in these actions.”
Dedman also reminded the court of a statement made by Schmidt in front of Jerrod Day, who was previously married to Schmidt’s mother, Jessica.
“Mere hours after killing Michael Brown, Jerrod Day quotes the defendant as stating ‘Is it weird that I don’t feel bad?’” Dedman said.
Dedman said that the autopsy report indicated that only one of the six gunshots that hit Brown came from an upward angle.
“Every other gunshot wound is downward, which seems to suggest that the gun is facing above him, shooting down,” she said.
Dedman said investigators discovered 15 shots had been fired in the garage, only one of which came from the Glock 21 that Brown owned.
‘Sweetheart of a deal’
“Without a doubt, what happened to Mike Brown was a tragedy, Public Defender George Vargas said in his closing statements. “He was an outstanding and honorable man. But regrettably, his actions led my client to being backed into a corner where he had no other recourse but to protect himself.”
Vargas recalled the testimony of the state’s star witness, the juvenile, who testified against Schmidt and received a plea bargain of residential burglary.
“He got a sweetheart of a deal,” Vargas said. “You recall his mannerisms on the witness stand. He clearly does not like Jerome.”
Vargas hammered home the point that Brown fired the first shot, which the juvenile testified was fired at Cota when Cota attempted to flee. It missed, but Schmidt testified that he did not know that it missed and was worried that his brother was hit by the shot.
Seconds later, Schmidt fired the 9 mm at Brown, hitting him in the right arm. Brown fell and according to testimony, Schmidt fired several more rounds at Brown.
If convicted of first-degree murder, Schmidt could face 45 to 85 years in prison. Vargas asked the court to consider second-degree murder, which would carry a lesser sentence.
“If this were in front of a jury, I would tell them this: You have to put all emotion aside,” Vargas said. “You have to apply the law to the facts. You may not like what he did. Sometimes, the right and legal decision is not going to be the most popular decision. But it is the just and legal decision.”
State’s Attorney Sarah Perry made a final plea to the judge.
“Jerome Schmidt did not want to get caught and that is why he killed him,” she said. “He was hit at least six times. There is no self-defense. He wanted to get away with it.”
The judge will consider the case over the weekend and announce her decision at 11 a.m. Tuesday.