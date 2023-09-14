Tim Dudley has resigned as president and CEO of Vermilion Advantage, the Danville-based entity designed to promote economic development in Vermilion County.
Todd Lee, a former Vermilion Advantage director of business development, succeeded Dudley on an interim basis, according to T.J. Morris, chairman of the Vermilion Advantage board of directors. He said a permanent replacement would be sought to fill the position and estimated it would take two to four months to find a successor.
Dudley held the position for three years.
Said Morris, “We appreciate his time with Vermilion Advantage and wish him the best going forward.”
He said Vermilion Advantage “is basically in charge of economic development for Vermilion County.
Included in that is the chamber of commerce. They’re co-entities.
“The way I look at it is Vermilion Advantage has two arms — the chamber and the economic development,” Morris said.
Vermilion Advantage provides member services, directories, job boards, development info, county information and leadership programs.
Morris called Lee “the perfect person to fill in during the transition process.”
“It’s nice he’s retired and has some experience with Vermilion Advantage,” he said.
Lee served as director of business development for Vermilion Advantage from 2008 to 2010. He worked as a regional manager for the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity from 2004-08. He retired as executive director of the Danville Sanitary District.
During his time with Vermilion Advantage, he also facilitated the Mayors’ Council, Agri-business Council and the Intergovernmental Planning Council.
Morris said Vermilion County is showing “some good momentum economically” with the addition of the Golden Nugget Danville casino “and Carle’s big development (Carle at the Riverfront).”
“We still have plenty of good employers with the manufacturing side. There are certainly jobs available,” Morris said.