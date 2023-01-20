DANVILLE — Authorities in Vermilion County are looking for an “armed and dangerous” man suspected of robbing a bank in Michigan and carjacking a person in Indiana who fled from them Thursday night.
A release from Vermilion County Sheriff‘s Capt. Michael Hartshorn said Jacob Edwards, 18, was seen about 9:10 p.m. driving a stolen vehicle on Vermilion Street in Danville.
Deputies tried to stop the vehicle but Edwards refused and led deputies on a chase that ended when he crashed the vehicle in the field on County Road 2900 N, east of Henning Road.
He got out and ran, prompting a search that went on overnight.
Edwards is wanted for bank robbery in Macomb Township, Mich., and carjacking in Tippecanoe County, Ind.
Hartshorn said people living near where the car crashed in the field are asked to lock their homes, outbuildings and vehicles and call 911 immediately if they see anyone suspicious.