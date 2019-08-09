DANVILLE — The Vermilion County coroner has released the names of two people who were killed in separate accidents this month.
Coroner Jane McFadden identified the semi driver who was killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 74 near the Potomac/Oakwood exit on Aug. 1 as Kurt R. Bergmann, 46, of Janesville, Wis.
McFadden also said that Daisy A. Garcia-Hightower, 18, of Catlin was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Poland Road east of Danville near the Indiana border Tuesday afternoon.
McFadden said her office and the Illinois State Police continue to investigate both accidents.
The crash on the interstate occurred at 2:58 p.m. Aug. 1 on the heels of another accident near a construction zone.
Police state Mr. Bergmann was driving his semitrailer trucker west when he failed to slow down near the Potomac/Oakwood exit, where traffic had slowed due to a crash 4 miles ahead in the westbound lanes closer to the Fithian exit.
The driver hit the rear of another semi driven by Eli Schwartz, 63, of Ephrata, Pa., then Schwartz’s semi hit a straight truck driven by Mark Dettman, 58, of Milledgeville.
Dettman and Schwartz weren’t injured, but the Mr. Bergmann’s semi burst into flames and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other accident occurred about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Poland Road (also County Road 2200 N) and State Line Road.
State police said Ms. Garcia-Hightower failed to yield while turning north at the rural intersection at State Line Road. She was hit on the driver’s side by a vehicle driven by a 20-year-old Covington, Ind., man, who had a male passenger who was also from Covington.
The crash pushed the young woman’s car into the ditch, while the man’s vehicle came to rest in the middle of the road. Ms. Garcia-Hightower was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other two men were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.