DANVILLE — The Vermilion County coroner has released the names of two people who were killed in separate accidents this month.
Coroner Jane McFadden identified the semi driver who died in a fiery crash Aug. 1 on Interstate 74 near the Potomac/Oakwood exit as Kurt R. Bergmann, 46, of Janesville, Wis.
McFadden also said that Daisy A. Garcia-Hightower, 18, of Catlin was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Poland Road east of Danville near the Indiana border.
McFadden said her office and the Illinois State Police continue to investigate both accidents.
The I-74 crash happened at 2:58 p.m. Aug. 1 on the heels of another accident near a construction zone.
Police said Mr. Bergmann was driving his semitrailer west when he failed to slow down near the Potomac/Oakwood exit, where traffic had slowed due to a crash 4 miles ahead, near the Fithian exit.
Mr. Bergmann hit the rear of another semi driven by Eli Schwartz, 63, of Ephrata, Pa., which then hit a straight truck driven by Mark Dettman, 58, of Milledgeville.
Dettman and Schwartz weren’t injured, but Mr. Bergmann’s semi burst into flames and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other accident occurred about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on Poland Road (also County Road 2200 N) and State Line Road.
State police said Ms. Garcia-Hightower failed to yield while turning north at the rural intersection at State Line Road. She was hit on the driver’s side by a vehicle driven by a 20-year-old man from Covington, Ind., who had a male passenger who was also from Covington.
The crash pushed the young woman’s car into the ditch, while the man’s vehicle came to rest in the middle of the road. Ms. Garcia-Hightower was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other two men were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.