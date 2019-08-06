DANVILLE – A 19-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident early Tuesday afternoon on Poland Road east of Danville along the Indiana border, according to Illinois State Police.
The woman, whose name and place of residence are not yet being released pending notification of relatives, was driving a 2006 Pontiac G6 on Poland Road around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and failed to yield at the rural intersection with Stateline Road, according to state police.
The woman turned north onto Stateline Road and was struck on the driver’s side by a 2016 Ford Escape driven by a 20-year-old man from Covington, Ind., who had a passenger who was also from Covington. Neither of their names were released by police.
The crash pushed the Pontiac into the ditch and the Ford Escape came to rest in the middle of the road, according to police. The woman driving the G6 was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver and passenger in the Ford Escape were rushed to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Vermilion County Coroner will release the name of the deceased woman once relatives have been notified, police said.