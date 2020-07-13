LAKE VILLAGE, Ind. — Two employees of Danville’s Midwest Petroleum Service — John Pierce, 31 of Fithian, and Andrew Beck, 33 of Danville — on Friday were honored for their life-saving efforts at an accident scene in northwest Indiana last month.
On June 11, the men were on duty at Phil’s Truck Stop at the intersection of Indiana 10 and U.S. 41. According to the police report, a flatbed truck and a pickup truck were stopped or slowed at the intersection in the southbound lane when a semi tractor-trailer failed to slow down and rear-ended the pickup truck, causing it to crash into the flatbed. Both the flatbed truck and the semi became engulfed in flames.
“I was just looking at the intersection as John was looking at this phone getting directions before we headed out, and the semi just barreled into the intersection,” Beck said. “I thought for sure there was going to be some fatalities.”
The men pulled drivers away from the scene before their vehicles became fully engulfed in flames.
“We didn’t know what was in the tanker the semi was hauling, but we knew it was going to get a lot worse, and we decided right then we needed to go in and do something,” Pierce said.
Lake Township Fire Chief Allan Corning described the scene as horrific.
“It was a heroic effort on your part to do what you did,” Corning said at Friday’s ceremony, where Pierce and Beck were awarded Life Saving Awards from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.
Newton County Sheriff Tom VanVleet said: “This was a serious accident, and without their heroic efforts, a lot of lives would be different today.”
Deputy Dave Miller added: “Everything you did at the scene saved lives that day.”
Pierce and Beck, who have been friends since before they were in kindergarten, thanked the first responders who were in attendance.
“You have to do this and work to save lives every day. Hopefully, we never have to do this again,” Beck said.
The two men stayed at the accident scene after first responders arrived.
“When we were getting ready to leave the scene, we saw two glass crosses laying on the road, and we couldn’t believe something like that would have not broke during the accident,” Pierce said.
Pierce and Beck took that as a sign; they each now have one of those glass crosses from the accident.
GREGORY Myers,
Newton County
Enterprise Editor