DANVILLE — Vermilion County residents will have a free opportunity next month to get rid of old televisions and computer monitors at an electronics recycling event.
County residents can bring up to seven items per vehicle to the event, set for 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 19 at Danville Area Community College, 2000 E. Main St., Danville.
It’s free to county residents, who must bring proof of residency.
Items that will be accepted include broken or unwanted CRT or tube televisions and monitors; flatscreen or LCD televisions and monitors; computers; computer mice and keyboards; printers; fax machines; VCRs; portable digital music players; video-game consoles; scanners; converter boxes; cable receivers; satellite receivers; and more.
Collected items will be recycled or re-processed.
This event is sponsored by the Vermilion County Health Department, Vermilion County, DACC, Keep Vermilion County Beautiful and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.
Donations to Keep Vermilion County Beautiful will be accepted at the event.
Health department officials remind county residents that two local businesses — Mervis Industries and Bryant Industries — take electronics items throughout the year for recycling, including cellphones, laptops and many more items, but they do not take televisions or computer monitors.
Per state law, electronics items cannot be disposed of in landfills, so local officials encourage residents to take advantage of free electronics recycling events like this, especially when disposing of televisions and computer monitors that are not accepted by private businesses.