DANVILLE — The Vermilion County state’s attorney has determined that charges are not warranted in the fatal shooting of an inmate by a Vermilion County sheriff’s deputy at the courthouse in August.
State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said in a statement released Friday night that, after reviewing evidence from the Aug. 23 shooting at the Vermilion County Courthouse and talking with Illinois State Police, who investigated the incident, it was determined Deputy Kyle Janesky’s actions in the death of Daryl Perkins warrant no criminal charges.
Lacy said she reviewed state police reports, witness statements, courthouse security video, 911 recordings and autopsy reports as well as photographs from the scene and concluded that based on the “totality of the circumstances, deadly force was justified.”
An inmate in custody at the Vermilion County Jail, Mr. Perkins was at the courthouse that day for a hearing in his felony case. He was being held in a cell on the first floor of the courthouse, right by where the shooting took place.
Lacy said the entire incident, which occurred at about 10 a.m. in a long narrow hallway outside the holding cells, was captured on security video and lasted only 70 seconds.
In her statement, she offered the following summary of events:
— Mr. Perkins, who was not handcuffed while in the holding cell, asked to use the bathroom, and Janesky — the only deputy in the holding cell area of the courthouse at the time — granted Perkins’ request. When Mr. Perkins finished in the bathroom, Janesky opened the door, and Mr. Perkins began stabbing him with several Bic pens.
— Janesky fell onto his back and used his legs to kick the pens out of Mr. Perkins’ hand, but the inmate continued to fight and attempted to reach the deputy’s firearm and/or Taser.
— Janesky’s jail keys and other items fell to the floor as Mr. Perkins — who continued trying to grab a weapon — held the deputy down, with his knee and the force of all his weight pressed against Janesky’s neck.
— Janesky protected his firearm while trying to fight back, so Mr. Perkins grabbed the deputy’s Letterman-brand multitool and began stabbing him in the face and neck.
— As Janesky tried to grab the multitool, each man reached a semi-standing position. Mr. Perkins then wrapped his arms around the deputy and grabbed the Taser, aimed it at Janesky and attempted to pull the trigger. At the same time, Janesky drew his firearm and shot Mr. Perkins.
— Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Bozarth was the first to run into the area, followed by other deputies and courthouse security, who began chest compressions on Mr. Perkins, which they continued until ambulance personnel arrived.
Mr. Perkins was pronounced dead at the hospital at 10:34 a.m. Janesky was also taken to the hospital, where he was treated for stab wounds to an eye, his face and neck.
Mr. Perkins was shot four times, with wounds on the left and right sides of his chest, mid-abdomen and right hand, with trajectories front to back.
Lacy concluded her statement saying that Mr. Perkins physically fought Janesky through the entire incident, stabbing him with several different items, and ultimately pointed the Taser at the deputy.
“At that point, it was reasonable for Janesky to believe Perkins was armed and was attempting to cause his death or great bodily harm,” she said, adding that under Illinois law, Janesky was justified in the use of deadly force based upon reasonable belief that it was necessary to prevent death or great bodily harm to himself or other deputies, courthouse employees and the public.