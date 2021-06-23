DANVILLE — Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy has cleared the Tilton police chief of any criminal responsibility for shooting a man two months ago.
In a letter that Lacy sent to Illinois State Police on Tuesday, and made public Wednesday, she said Chief Phillip Bernardi was justified in the force he used to prevent Robert J. Cunningham III, 30, from choking him.
The assault on Bernardi that prompted him to shoot Cunningham occurred about 3 p.m. on May 5 in the 500 block of East 14th Street in Tilton and followed a disturbance at the village hall and a police pursuit.
Lacy said the incident started when Cunningham was “involved in a commotion” at the Tilton Village Hall with his companion, Michelle Burton, then sped off in a vehicle with her and their two minor children.
Bernardi was in his office at the village hall when he heard the commotion and decided to follow the couple in his police pick-up truck to question them about what was going on.
Cunningham refused to stop for Bernardi or other police officers and allegedly drove recklessly and disobeyed a stop sign before eventually stopping in the 500 block of East 14th Street.
He and Burton were both arrested and the other police officers who had been helping cleared the scene.
Cunningham, meanwhile, was in the back of Bernardi’s vehicle and was able to maneuver his handcuffed hands from behind his back to the front of his body.
Bernardi saw what he had done and stopped his truck to properly secure Cunningham. Because Cunningham was being combative, Bernardi had pulled his taser.
As the chief opened the door of the squad, Cunningham pushed through the door. Bernardi used the taser on him with no apparent effect.
“Cunningham attacked Bernardi, ripping off his vest and radio as Bernardi was attempting to call for help. A portion of the altercation can be seen on video where Cunningham has his legs scissored around Bernardi’s neck,” Lacy wrote.
Bernardi warned Cunningham that if he didn’t stop choking him, that he would shoot Cunningham.
“Cunningham did not stop and Bernardi was able to unholster his weapon and shot Cunningham one time in the torso,” she said.
Cunningham immediately released his scissors grip on the chief.
Both men were taken to the hospital for treatment. Bernardi was treated and released. Cunningham was criminally charged a month later.
Lacy said Cunningham was the aggressor as he came out of the vehicle and took Bernardi to the ground.
“Bernardi was being choked and felt as though he was going to pass out. Bernardi believed if he passed out Cunningham could acquire his gun and kill Bernardi or other people in the neighborhood.”
“Cunningham would not comply with commands to stop attacking Bernardi. Bernardi warned Cunningham, ‘I will shoot you’ and Cunningham still refused to stop choking the officer. At that point it was reasonable for Bernardi to believe Cunningham was attempting to cause his death or cause great bodily harm to him by choking him unconscious,” Lacy wrote.
“Under Illinois law, Chief Bernardi was justified in the use of force based upon a reasonable belief that it was necessary to prevent death or great bodily harm,” the prosecutor declared.
Cunningham, who listed an address on Brickyard Road, was charged in early June with aggravated battery to a peace officer, aggravated battery, aggravated fleeing a police officer, and child endangerment.
He remains jailed in the Danville Public Safety Building in lieu of $250,000 bond and is due back in court July 6 for a probable cause hearing.
The most serious of the charges against him — aggravated battery to a peace officer — is a Class 2 felony that carries penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison upon conviction.
Bernardi, a former Danville police officer, has been with the Tilton Police Department since 2017 and was sworn in as chief in mid-April.