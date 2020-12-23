A wind advisory is in effect for all of East Central Illinois until 10 p.m. Wednesday.
The advisory includes Champaign, Coles, Douglas, Edgar, Ford, Iroquois, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby, and Vermilion counties.
DeWitt County is under a wind advisory through three o'clock tomorrow morning.
Winds could be 20 to 30 miles-per-hour with gusts around 45 miles-per-hour and even higher in some places.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Be sure to secure outdoor objects as well.