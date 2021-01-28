CHAMPAIGN - Deputy Chief Tod Myers is working his last day as a Champaign police officer Friday.
Myers is retiring after 28 years on the department, having done just about every job available to an officer but chief in his career, which began in January 1993 on patrol.
“I have seen a lot of changes over the past 28 years both internally and around the city. I want to thank the city, past police chiefs, and Chief (Anthony) Cobb for allowing me to serve this community and giving me the variety of opportunities within the department I have had,” said Myers.
Among his duties was being a field training officer, a crime scene technician, a hostage negotiator, a sergeant and a lieutenant supervising patrol officers. For the last two years, he has served as a deputy chief, both over administration and operations.
“It has been my honor and pleasure to work with some of the finest and most dedicated professionals I have ever met. This department has been part of my life for so long, and I am grateful to leave with lasting friendships both within the department and outside. This has been a profession I was proud to be a part of.”
Myers also served in the Illinois National Guard and did one deployment to Southeast Asia during Operation Desert Shield.
He received numerous awards and commendations from the city and has been instrumental in training probationary officers and improving neighborhood safety, crime scene investigations and professional standards for his fellow officers.
To fill Myers' post, Lt. Matt Henson has been promoted to deputy chief and will join fellow deputy chiefs Tom Petrilli and Dave Shaffer.