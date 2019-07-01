URBANA — The new state commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars cares intensely about Independence Day, and especially what it means for fellow veterans.
“Veterans gave a lot to be able to celebrate this day,” said Brad Gould, a 22-year Air Force veteran. He works through the VFW, and also in his professional role at the Champaign County Veterans Assistance Commission, to help those who have served.
In fact, he was part of a veterans delegation that won a recent battle in Washington.
Gould, 59, lives in Rantoul, but spends most of his day in Urbana, where he has served as VFW commander four times, and in his county office at the Brookens Center.
Gould said the VFW and other service organizations offer both support and advocacy.
In Washington, he was part of the VFW group that met in the capitol with every Illinois member of the House of Representatives and Senate to encourage them to vote for the Blue Water Navy Act.
It is meant to require the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide certain disability benefits to veterans who served in the waters off the coast of Vietnam.
“They were 12 to 15 miles offshore and could have been exposed to Agent Orange just the same as the guys on the ground,” he said.
Operation Ranch Hand used Agent Orange to defoliate part of Vietnam and neighboring countries to expose enemy troop movements.
Until the war’s end in 1975, more than 13 million gallons of it and other toxic “Rainbow” herbicides were used on trees and vegetation. It was also a problem in the Korean demilitarized zone, Gould added.
But Vietnam veterans found years later that, because of toxic chemicals such as dioxin, they were at significantly higher risk for cancers, immune system dysfunction, nerve disorders, hormone disruption and heart disease.
In 1991, President George H.W. Bush signed the Agent Orange Act, but the Blue Water Navy Act failed in the legislature several times over the decades.
Last month, the Senate and House passed the bill unanimously, and the president signed it into law last Tuesday, Gould said proudly.
Locally, the Urbana VFW operates a food bank once a month, and has donated money to charities. It provides support for companions of Honor Flight veterans; the vets fly for free, but it’s $500 for family members or relatives.
For the county, Gould counsels veterans on how to file claims for their VA benefits and other government programs, including helping veterans with student loan problems.
At the beginning of each month, Gould supervises a county program dispensing rent and utility aid for 30 veterans.
“I do have to turn people away,” he said — more than 100 in each of several years.
He always wishes he could do more, but contributes whatever he can, with the support of wife Shana.
“She’s my backbone and organizer,” Gould said.