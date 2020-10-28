SAVOY - Just a day after Joan Dykstra went public with her plan to retire from public service, a veteran trustee has announced he wants to be Savoy’s next mayor.
“I talked to my wife and family and decided I would run,” said John Brown, who’s been on the village board for 15 years.
“Joan let me know about two weeks ago that she wasn’t going to run and wanted me to consider running,” Brown said, adding that he had no intention of running against her had she sought re-election.
Should he not be elected mayor on April 6, Brown will still be a trustee since his current term runs until 2023.
Brown recently retired as a lieutenant from the University of Illinois Police Department where he served for 30 years. The 53-year-old had one full day of retirement before going to work as a patrol officer in Tolono.
“I’ve enjoyed it a lot since I started working there Sept. 2,” Brown said of his new duties. “I work evenings.”
That too, is a full-time job, but has much less stress than his former duties with the UIPD.
“People are actually happy to have me working for them,” he said.
The night schedule allows him to continue his part-time duties as Champaign County Public Guardian, a role he inherited from his father, the late Sheriff Joe Brown. He takes care of the business affairs of those unable to care for themselves.
A native of Rantoul, Brown and his wife and children have lived in Savoy 18 years.
“I believe in public service and giving back to the community, which is why I became a police officer and a volunteer firefighter. I genuinely enjoy working with and listening to our community members. I get along with people and that’s the type of leader our growing village needs.”
Brown said he’s been impressed with the ideas of the new village administrator, Christopher Walton, who started Oct. 1. Walton replaced Dick Helton, who retired in February after 17 years of service to Savoy.
“He seems like he’s catching on really quick,” said Brown. “I talked with him about some of my priorities if I’m elected.”
Initiatives already underway that need to get accomplished soon include getting full-time public works and economic development directors hired.
Brown said when he ran against Dykstra four years ago, one of his priorities was to update the comprehensive plan. Under her leadership, that has been accomplished. His next priority, he said, is to update building life safety codes.
“We are a number of years behind on updating our building codes,” he said of the need to remain competitive with Champaign, Urbana and Mahomet when it comes to new construction.
“Our comprehensive plan for the parks hasn’t changed since I got on the board in 2005. I would like to see us update our plans for the parks and create some type of advisory board for parks and recreation,” he said.
A recent study session regarding funding of the Savoy Recreation Center drove home to board members how valued the facility is, he said.
“I view the Rec Center not only as a place for people to work out but as a community center,” he said.
“Savoy is already a great place for families, and that is why I love living here. The proximity to stores, restaurants, healthcare, exceptional parks and all kinds of recreational opportunities is top notch,” Brown said. “But we should always strive to make our community an even better place and enhance the quality of life for all of our families.”
Brown has already started collecting signatures to get his name on the April ballot. The filing period is Dec. 14-21.