URBANA — A Champaign man left paralyzed by a shooting one year ago this week identified Jerry Exum as the man who shot him for no apparent reason.
“I don’t have no idea,” Lester ‘Styles’ Wells said of why Exum would have shot him. “It was not a conflict, not an argument, no confrontation, no nothing with me.”
Exum, 31, is being tried by a Champaign County jury for attempted murder and aggravated battery for shooting Wells, 33, and Wells’ friend, Davonte Wright, 26, as they stood in the parking lot of 51 Main, a night club at 1906 W. Bradley Ave., in Champaign, on Oct. 5, 2019.
Wright testified Tuesday that he and Wells were in the parking lot with other friends when a man approached them, clearly agitated, talking about having been shot himself weeks earlier.
Wells testified Wednesday that “two guys came over and appeared to be mad or intoxicated. They started having words with us about things we didn’t know anything about.”
“He was saying he was tense. He was saying ‘I was shot two weeks ago.’ I said, ‘Dude, we don’t know nothing about that,’” Wells said.
Wells said the more agitated man, identified as Exum, continued on through the parking lot and he and his friends went back to visiting.
“Then I seen the defendant fire a shot and I was hurt. I grabbed myself. I was in shock. I didn’t believe I had been hit. I fell to the floor,” Wells said.
The father of six children told the jury he is paralyzed from the waist down and has been in a wheelchair since the shooting.
Both Wells and Wright testified they did not know Exum and had never heard of him or Gregory Smith, the man charged with shooting Exum in August in Champaign. Smith is awaiting trial on attempted murder, aggravated battery and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
“He got aggressive,” Wright said of the shooter. “He walked through the crowd kicking shoes.”
“I remember Lester got shot first. I was about 4 feet away. Then I got shot in both legs,” Wright said of the single bullet that penetrated both his legs.
Wright did not identify Exum in court as the shooter.
Just before the shots were fired, Wright said it sounded as if the gun jammed.
“It clicked twice, then shot,” he said.
Wright made his way back into the club, where an ambulance was called to take him to the hospital. Wells said a friend loaded him into a car and another woman — who also identified Exum as the shooter — drove him to Carle Hospital.
On cross-examination by defense attorney Jim Dedman, both Wells and Wright said they did not know Exum, that they were not affiliated with any gangs, and that neither of them had come to the club with a gun that night.
Dedman asked Wright pointedly if he drove by Exum’s house days earlier, saying he would shoot him if there weren’t children present.
“I don’t know the defendant so I don’t know why he would say that. I don’t know where he lives,” Wright said.
In other testimony, Champaign police officer Jonathan Tatum said he was asked to show Wright a photo lineup while at the hospital. Tatum said Wright initially said he thought he recognized someone but wasn’t comfortable pointing him out.
After speaking with his mother, Wright looked at a second lineup and picked Exum out as the shooter, Tatum said.
Four days after the men were shot, a lawn care man who was mowing outside the apartments in the 3700 block of Colleen Drive found a revolver partially under an air conditioning unit.
Champaign police crime scene technician Doug Wendt said he examined the gun and found it contained two empty shell casings. He lifted fingerprints from the gun that the Illinois State Crime Lab later confirmed were Exum’s.
Exum was living in an apartment with his girlfriend just south of the building where the gun was found. Police arrested him at the complex just a couple hours after the shooting as he headed for the Jeep seen leaving 51 Main just after the shooting.
Jurors watched almost two hours of video of Exum during which he laid out for an officer what he had done all day on Oct. 5. He admitted he had gone to 51 Main but denied being involved in any shooting. He refused to give police permission to search the Jeep he drove that night or his apartment.
He also became very upset when police wanted to swab his hands for gunshot residue. Exum, who said he had taken several years of criminal justice classes, maintained that the officers were not allowed to do that without a warrant. Despite their explanations to the contrary, Exum said he would not comply.
“I’m not doing these tests without my people here. I know what happens with a Black man and these tests,” he yelled, objecting to being interviewed by all White officers.
“Y’all trying to make something up.”
Exum is expected to testify in his own defense Thursday and the case is supposed to go to the jury.
Judge Ben Dyer is presiding. Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink is the prosecutor.