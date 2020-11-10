CHAMPAIGN — It’s a safe bet Monica McCoy had no idea what hit her almost three weeks ago.
In and out of consciousness since being critically injured in a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision, the 36-year-old single mother probably realizes her life will never be the same.
The same could probably be said for the woman accused of driving under the influence who hit her. Barbara-Ann Anastasi, 66, of Champaign remains jailed in lieu of $250,000 bond.
“She is still not quite out of the clear,” Tabreecia Rice of Rantoul said of her older sister.
“She has a lot of injuries. Her spinal cord is broken, her vertebrae, ribs and shoulder are fractured. She was in a wreck about 15 to 20 years ago and had a plate in her pelvis. That was knocked loose. She has bleeding in her brain. She is going through a lot,” said Rice.
McCoy, who hails from Danville but lives in Champaign, has been at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana since about 10 p.m. Oct. 22.
About 20 minutes earlier, she and a male friend were crossing the 1900 block of West Springfield Avenue from north to south in a crosswalk when an eastbound compact sport utility vehicle hit her, sending her flying in the air.
Kevin McGuire of Urbana was headed west on Springfield to Wienerschnitzel for a hot dog when he came upon the motionless woman and her companion.
“A man sprung into the air screaming, crying, yelling. Maybe into the phone he was holding … maybe at the lifeless form in the road,” said McGuire, who had not seen the collision.
McGuire pulled up close, opened his door, turned on his hazard lights and called 911. His immediate thought was to keep other motorists behind him from blundering into the couple.
Within seconds, the woman who had struck McCoy approached on foot, McGuire said.
“People were yelling at her, and she seemed kind of out of it as well,” he said.
“The response time was incredible. I was so proud of the people responding and the way they responded. They were so quick,” he said.
McGuire said McCoy’s male friend had rolled her from her stomach on to her back.
“The guy was in so much pain. It was pretty clear he probably thought he’d never see her again,” he said.
Rice said she and her sister’s boyfriend, Avery, whose last name she doesn’t know, have been the only two allowed in to see McCoy at the hospital.
Rice is taking care of McCoy’s 12-year-old son, Nazir, who will be 13 soon. She also has three children of her own, ages 15, 9 and 7, and works two jobs. The strain of seeing and worrying about her sister is palpable.
Rice said McCoy has seven brothers and sisters, two in Danville, where they grew up, and five in Rantoul. McCoy and her son live in an apartment not far from where the collision happened.
Last week, Rice created a GoFundMe account, Monica’s Road to Recovery, to help with her sister’s many anticipated expenses since she did not have insurance.
Rice said McCoy was employed full time as a licensed practical nurse in Danville. She was also working through a Peoria college to earn her degree as a registered nurse and was set to graduate in December.
“She’s asking about her books. She was crazy about school,” Rice said, speculating that her sister was probably on her way back home to study after taking a break to play slots nearby, one of her favorite pastimes.
“Monica is a very, very helpful person. She’s all about her family. She will give someone the shirt off her back. She’s one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet. She is funny,” said Rice, who said her sister is not the kind of person who would want people to feel sorry for her.
Anastasi is set to be in court this afternoon for a probable cause hearing and a motion to reduce her bond.
When Anastasi was arraigned the day after the collision, State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said preliminary information from police was that Anastasi had been at a nearby bar and consumed two alcoholic drinks. The officer who talked to her believed she was impaired and arrested her. She had told him she also had undergone gastric-bypass surgery.
An accident reconstruction specialist from the Illinois State Police has been assigned to further investigate the mechanics of the collision.
Anastasi’s attorney, Jason Welge of LaGrange, issued a statement last week calling what happened to McCoy “an unfortunate and tragic accident” and that Anastasi “looks forward to explaining her role in this tragic turn of events” at trial.
“We, like everyone else, pray for the speedy and complete recovery of the victim. We cannot, however, agree that any lingering injuries command pretrial incarceration of Barbara-Ann, and we demand her immediate release,” he said.
Rice, who had a gastric sleeve put on in August, said recipients of the weight-reduction procedure are warned about the risks involved with drinking alcohol.
She said she was at least grateful that Anastasi stopped when she realized what had happened.