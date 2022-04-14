Former Illinois basketball coaches Lon Kruger and Bill Self, along with current coach Brad Underwood, took the stage in front of a record crowd of 1,200 at the annual Coaches vs. Cancer event at Gordyville USA on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
The Coaches vs. Cancer event at Gordyville USA on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
The Coaches vs. Cancer event at Gordyville USA on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Lon Kruger, Brad Underwood and Bill Self are surrounded by media at the Coaches vs. Cancer event at Gordyville USA on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Bill Self and Brad Underwood talk as Lon Kruger gives a media interview at the Coaches vs. Cancer event at Gordyville USA on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Brad Underwood, Bill Self and Lon Kruger make a video together for Coaches vs. Cancer at Gordyville USA on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Lon Kruger talks with Joe Cross, Trent Meacham and Cory Bradford at the Coaches vs. Cancer event at Gordyville USA on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Illinois football coach Bret Bielema autographs a sign for Mike Bleich of Gibson City at the Coaches vs. Cancer event at Gordyville USA on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Lon Kruger is interviewed by the media at the Coaches vs. Cancer event at Gordyville USA on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
People bid on items during a silent auction at the Coaches vs. Cancer event at Gordyville USA on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
People look at items to be auctioned at the Coaches vs. Cancer event at Gordyville USA on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Brad Underwood, Bill Self and Lon Kruger entertained a sold-out crowd of 1,200 at Tuesday's Coaches vs. Cancer auction and dinner in Gordyville.
Organizers on Wednesday said $288,570 was raised.
During the Q&A portion of the event, the three swapped stories about past Illini teams, whether Kansas and Illinois would agree to a home-and-home and when a coach knows he's found a perfect fit.
"Just don't mess with happy," Underwood said. "This is a great place."