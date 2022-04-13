Listen to this article

Coaches vs Cancer 2022

Former Illinois basketball coaches Lon Kruger and Bill Self, along with current coach Brad Underwood, took the stage in front of a record crowd of 1,200 at the annual Coaches vs. Cancer event at Gordyville USA on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

1 of 10

Brad Underwood, Bill Self and Lon Kruger entertained a sold-out crowd of 1,200 at Tuesday's Coaches vs. Cancer auction and dinner in Gordyville.

During the Q&A portion of the event, the three swapped stories about past Illini teams, whether Kansas and Illinois would agree to a home-and-home and when a coach knows he's found a perfect fit.

"Just don't mess with happy," Underwood said. "This is a great place."

Watch Anthony Zilis' 5-minute video story here.

Trending Videos