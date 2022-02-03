Listen to this article
Kofi Cockburn greets fans before the game at State Farm Center on Wednesday.

Thanks to Kofi Cockburn's electrifying performance, Illinois moved back into sole possession of first place in the Big Ten on a snowy Wednesday night in Champaign.

"They have no — capital N, capital O — answer for Kofi," Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart said during Cockburn's 37-point, 12-rebound gem in what would be an 80-67 win against Wisconsin.

Watch our six-minute ode to the big man — and a surprisingly big crowd — here.

