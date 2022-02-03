Thanks to Kofi Cockburn's electrifying performance, Illinois moved back into sole possession of first place in the Big Ten on a snowy Wednesday night in Champaign.
"They have no — capital N, capital O — answer for Kofi," Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart said during Cockburn's 37-point, 12-rebound gem in what would be an 80-67 win against Wisconsin.
Watch our six-minute ode to the big man — and a surprisingly big crowd — here.
#ILLINI HIGHLIGHTS: Cockburn dominates in win over Wisconsin... @kxng_alpha scores 37, including 2 off of this no-look pass from @trentfrazier, as the Illini moved into first place. Call from @BBarn64 and @deonthomas25 on @wdws1400 https://t.co/j8PqAI1izD pic.twitter.com/HCr2S4zUt2— Anthony Zilis (@adzilis) February 3, 2022