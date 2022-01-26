Close
Illinois forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (13) celebrates after beating Michigan State 56-55 in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan.25, 2022.
Illinois guard Alfonso Plummer (11) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Illinois guard Luke Goode (10) and Michigan State's forward Joey Hauser (10) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) and Michigan State's forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Illinois forward Omar Payne (4) dunks in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) chats with Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo after a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) goes up for a layup and passes out to Illinois forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (13) around Michigan State's forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) goes up for a layup and passes out to Illinois forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (13) around Michigan State's forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Illinois guard Jacob Grandison (3) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Illinois forward Omar Payne (4) and Michigan State's guard Tyson Walker (2) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) drives through three Michigan State players in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) and Michigan State's forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Illinois guard Luke Goode (10) collects the final rebound and passes it to Illinois forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (13) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Illinois forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (13) and Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) celebrate in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) and Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) following a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Illinois guard Alfonso Plummer shoots a three-point attempt over the outstretched arm of Michigan State guard Max Christie during Tuesday night’s top-25 showdown at State Farm Center in Champaign. Plummer scored 11 points as the 24th-ranked Illini ended a two-game losing streak with a 56-55 victory over the 10th-ranked Spartans.
Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo chats with Michigan State's guard Tyson Walker (2) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) and Michigan State's forward Malik Hall (25) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Illinois guard Luke Goode (10) prepares to slap hands coming out of the fog as the team came through the entrance to take the floor in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Illinois guard Luke Goode (10) brings down a rebound in front of Michigan State's forward Joey Hauser (10) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Illinois guard Luke Goode (10) shoots a three in a NCAA basketball game at the State F arm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Illinois guard Luke Goode (10) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Illinois guard Alfonso Plummer (11) and Michigan State's guard Jaden Akins (3) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Illinois guard Da'Monte Williams (20) and Michigan State's forward Malik Hall (25) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Illinois forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (13) and Michigan State's guard A.J. Hoggard (11) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Illinois guard Alfonso Plummer (11) and Michigan State's guard Max Christie (5) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Illinois coaches in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) leans on the table as he is interviewed after the game in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) shows how tired he is as he leaves the floor in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Members of The Cancer Center at Illinois are introduced before a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Ayo Dosumnu and the commentator from ESPN wait for a break for an interview after Ayo came to the Illinois /Michigan State game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Aye Dosumnu smiles up at Athletic Director Josh Whitman in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
A message from the Orange Krush in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Illinois center Kofi Cockburn (21) and Illinois assistant coach Tim Anderson in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Illinois assistant coach Chester Frazier in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
Illinois guard Trent Frazier (1) drives between Michigan State's guard Tyson Walker (2) and Michigan State's guard Jaden Akins (3) in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
The Orange Krush tries to distract Michigan State's forward Julius Marble II (34) as he shoots a free throw in a NCAA basketball game at the State Farm Center in Champaign on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.
State Farm Center was rockin' when Malik Hall stepped to the free throw line with 0.2 seconds left and the chance to force overtime Tuesday night.
When his first attempt clanked off the iron, the place went even more berserk.
7-minute video package and hear from Brian Barnhart, Deon Thomas, Trent Frazier and Brad Underwood.