URBANA — University of Illinois students and community members gathered Friday afternoon to remember the victims of the recent shootings in Atlanta and speak out against anti-Asian hate.
Around 70 people attended the vigil, where names of the victims were read and a moment of silence was held on the UI’s Bardeen Quad.
Six people who died in the shootings this month were women of Asian descent, and amid a spate of crimes against Asians, events were held across the country Friday for a National Day of Action and Healing.
“We made a statement last Friday about the event in Atlanta because we know that a lot of our students are very scared,” said Helen Nguyen, chair of the Environmental Engineering and Science program, who helped organize the vigil. But she said she and other organizers of Friday’s vigil wanted to do more. “We organized this event first for our students to be together to show that they are not alone. There are resources to help them. And they can also express their feelings.”
Participants lit candles, shared their thoughts in notebooks and wrote messages in chalk on sidewalks before walking to the nearby memorial for Yingying Zhang, a Chinese visiting scholar who was killed in 2017 after being abducted while waiting for a bus on campus.
“Asian Americans like myself, we’ve been hurt, and we are also very frustrated about not just that event in Atlanta, but also the rise in Asian hate because of the pandemic,” Nguyen said.
As a researcher of pathogen transmission and control, she said, “I know for sure that blaming Asians for the pandemic is just wrong.”
Her colleague, Assistant Professor Ro Cusick, said, “we needed to show up for our community in a more tangible way.”
“Our professors and our students and our community members of Asian descent are so vital to every part of this community,” Cusick said.
Local activist Meghan McDonald, who helped organize the vigil, said she hoped the event provided a space for people to be together.
“The goal is that people have space to feel this and not just have to be by themselves and isolated with it,” she said. “It’s for the Asian American/Pacific Islander community, but really the problem and who needs to fix it is on the White community, and especially our men, like the murderer.
“… You need to process your feelings and not in a way that’s violent and that hurts other people. So I feel like this is a space to help facilitate that.”