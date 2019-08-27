URBANA — A Villa Grove man who tried to elude police Monday by swimming to an island in Crystal Lake Park is back in police custody on new charges as well as old.
Matthew Mayfield, 41, was wanted by area police in several different cases when Champaign County sheriff’s deputies received information Monday morning that he was being treated at Carle Foundation Hospital.
Urbana police Lt. Rich Surles said deputies tried to find Mayfield, but he had fled to the nearby Crystal Lake Park, just east of the hospital, about 9:30 a.m.
Surles said Mayfield had reportedly been in a car accident somewhere south of Champaign County earlier Monday and was transferred from Sarah Bush Lincoln Center in Coles County to Carle for his injuries but left without treatment.
He made his way to Crystal Lake Park, where he jumped in the lake and swam out to a small island in the southeast corner of the park, not far from Broadway Avenue and Park Street.
Surles said police had the island surrounded and eventually got a boat and went out to him. They were assisted when a dog with him began barking and police found Mayfield under a tree.
Surles said the dog, which apparently had been with him earlier and was also taken to Carle, was taken by animal control.
Mayfield was wanted on Champaign County warrants for criminal damage to property, violation of an order of protection and residential burglary in cases filed earlier this year where he had failed to appear.
Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar said on Tuesday, Mayfield was charged in two newly filed cases, one for residential burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle and the other for violation of an order of protection.
Lozar said the residential-burglary charge alleges that on Aug. 14, he broke into a home on Greencroft Drive in Champaign and stole the resident’s car keys, wallet and blue BMW automobile.
Two days later, Mayfield dropped the car off at a repair business on Northshore Drive in Urbana, came back a couple hours later with another silver BMW and asked the proprietor to swap the tires. Suspicious about the request, the business operator phoned police.
As Urbana officers arrived to investigate, Mayfield took off in the silver BMW. Police confirmed that the blue BMW he had dropped off earlier was the one stolen in Champaign, Lozar said.
He was also charged with allegedly violating an order of protection on Aug. 15.
Because of his two prior convictions for burglary, if he’s convicted of the new charges of residential burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle, Mayfield faces sentencing as a Class X felon to between six and 30 years behind bars.
He’s being held in the Champaign County Jail in lieu of $325,440 bond in all his cases and is due back in court Sept. 10 on the new felony counts.