URBANA — A Villa Grove man arrested Friday for allegedly hitting and sexually assaulting a woman is expected to appear in court Monday.
Dustin K. White, 24, who listed an address on South Pine Street, was charged Friday with criminal sexual assault and aggravated domestic battery for acts that allegedly occurred Aug. 10 at a home in Urbana. He was arrested Friday.
Urbana police Sgt. Dave Smysor said White and the woman had a dating relationship.
On Aug. 10, they got into an argument, during which he allegedly hit her with his open hands about the head and with a whip on her arms and legs.
“He was upset with her for not giving him her full attention,” said Smysor.
During the argument, he allegedly held a pillow over her face, telling her that if she was going to cry she should cry into the pillow. Smysor said White allegedly held the pillow over the woman’s face until she gasped for air, removed it then repeated that manuever more than once.
He then allegedly sexually assaulted her without her permission, Smysor said.
The woman reported what happened to her to police on Aug. 11, and went to the hospital for treatment. Smysor said her injuries were consistent with what she had reported.
Police obtained an arrest warrant Friday for White. Judge John Kennedy set bond at $250,000 and ordered White to have no contact with the woman and to wear a GPS monitoring device should he be able to post $25,000 cash to be released.
If convicted of the more serious criminal sexual assault charge, White faces penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison.