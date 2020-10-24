URBANA - A Villa Grove man was sentenced earlier this month to three years in prison for raping a woman in Urbana.
Dustin K. White, 25, who listed an address on South Pine Street, pleaded guilty Oct. 13 before Judge Tom Difanis to criminal sexual abuse in connection with an Aug. 19, 2109, violent assault.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said White and the woman were in a relationship and were arguing and he demanded she lay with him. As she cried, he hit her repeatedly, then gave her a pillow to cry into.
He pushed the pillow into her face so hard, she couldn’t breathe. He then forced her to take her clothes off and forcibly had sex with her, holding and twisting her hair during the assault so that she could not get up.
In return for White’s plea, other more serious charges of criminal sexual assault and aggravated domestic battery were dismissed. Alferink said the victim wanted the case resolved in that manner.
She was present for the plea and read a statement to the judge.