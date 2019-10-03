VILLA GROVE — From the pink pumpkin decorating competition between classrooms to the pink bead necklaces the cheerleaders have been selling, no one does the first few days of Breast Cancer Awareness Month like this proud Douglas County community of 2,426.
And for good reason: After all, no one was more beloved around Villa Grove than the football mom for whom the annual paint-the-town-pink tradition is held at this time every year.
“It all began six years ago when we had a player on the football team, Spenser Eversole, whose mother, DeDe Eversole, was fighting breast cancer,” said junior high cheerleading coach Betsy Orwick. “Our oldest son, Skylur Orwick, played on the team and wanted to do something for his teammate. He organized a plan to put pink ribbons on the football helmets, and the effort snowballed from there.”
DeDe Eversole lost her battle against breast cancer on June 9, 2016. The mother of three was 52.
“When something like this affects members of our community, it is important for all of us to come together for a good cause,” said senior cheerleader Taylor Wilson.
A Villa Grove High grad herself, Mrs. Eversole embodied her alma mater’s “Fight Like a Blue Devil” slogan in everything she did, say those who knew her.
So that’s what organizers decided to name the weeklong celebration held in her honor — Fight Like a Blue Devil Days.
Everyone at school is involved in some way — from Devilettes and Junior Devilettes dance teams (organized a breakfast at the Villa Grove VFW), to the volleyball team (Tuesday was Pink Out Night), to the student council (bake sale), to the cheerleaders (a little bit of everything).
This year, the cheerleaders sponsored the Pink Out Pumpkin-Decorating Contest, with boys and girls from each of the elementary and junior high classrooms spending a week decorating pumpkins that were donated by the PTO.
The 23 finished products are all on display in the school hallway, each accompanied by a jug, which people are encouraged to drop money into as their way of picking their favorite.
The class whose pumpkin collects the most money will be treated to a pizza party, donated by Villa Grove’s Monical’s Pizza.
The week culminates on Friday, when representatives from Carle’s Mills Cancer Institute speak to the student body at the Fight Like A Blue Devil Assembly, held hours before the football team takes on Argenta-Oreana.
After the winner of the pumpkin contest is announced comes the favorite part of the week for many — when school officials present a check to Mills, with proceeds from everyone’s efforts. (And yes, even the check is pink.)
“In five years, Villa Grove raised more than $22,000,” Orwick said, “and we hope to raise another $3,000 this year,”
Villa Grove Mayor Cassandra Eversole-Gunter, Mrs. Eversole’s sister-in-law, hasn’t been the least bit surprised by the community’s outpouring of support for people with breast cancer.
“DeDe was loved in this community,” she said. “She was a very nurturing and loving parent.
“We also had a teacher in the high school fight breast cancer, and a secretary at the high school office is a breast cancer survivor. This community has a great heart when it comes to supporting causes.”
High school cheerleading coach Miranda Hahney said the week has been an invaluable experience for her squad — and the entire school, for that matter.
“Breast cancer is something that could affect them and the women in their families,” Hahney said. “Supporting the search for a cure is something they are passionate about.”