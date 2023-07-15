VILLA GROVE — With a large amount of tree and property damage from last month’s powerful windstorm, Villa Grove officials have decided to be proactive in an attempt to limit future damage.
The city is reminding residents of an ordinance requiring property owners to remove dead or diseased trees on their property.
Police Chief Robert Rea posted a social media notice requesting homeowners to remove such trees “that could cause damage to property, down power and utility lines, block sidewalks or roadways or injure pedestrians or motor vehicle operators.”
While Public Works Director Mark Mixell said the problem isn’t a big one, the city wants to limit future damage as much as possible.
“There’s just a few” problem trees, he said.
“We’re just trying to be proactive and get them cleaned up so we don’t have a big problem.”
Mayor Cassandra Eversole-Gunter said the city council indicated it wanted to remind the public about the need to deal with bad trees on private property.
Under city ordinance, the city has the right to cause the removal of any dead or diseased trees on private property. Property owners will be notified in writing, requiring them to remove the trees within 60 days after the date of notification.
If the owner fails to act, the city has the right to remove the trees and place a lien on the property to receive compensation.
Violators also face a fine not to exceed $500 for each offense.
Rea said “three or four homes were significantly damaged” by trees falling on them. “One was pretty bad. It caved in the whole back of the house. The majority were full trees that were uprooted or knocked over.”
The city also lost power.
Rea said, ironically, more healthy trees were affected than diseased or dead ones. He theorized that’s because the healthy trees had more leaves to catch the wind.
Mixell said the cleanup of downed trees, limbs and debris is about 95 percent finished.