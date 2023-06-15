RANTOUL — Arrangements for this summer’s huge Half Century of Progress farm show, new tenants for the former AT&T call center, additional state money for the Rantoul Family Sports Complex: Rantoul Mayor Chuck Smith’s to-do list got a lot longer this week after he placed Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer on administrative leave.
But Smith won’t be going it alone on those projects until a part-time or full-time administrator is hired. He’ll get a great deal of help from various department heads; it’s just that he’ll now be the point man for many of projects in Eisenhauer’s absence.
The job takeover was necessary after Eisenhauer was arrested and charged Monday evening following a domestic dispute with his wife. He was released on his own recognizance and tendered his resignation Tuesday.
Village trustees agreed not to accept the resignation until they find out more about the incident that led to the charges.
In the meantime, there’s more work on Smith’s plate.
There’s also oversight of all departments and expenditures, personnel issues and overall general management and everyday operations of the village.
A DEJA VU EXPERIENCE
It’s not the first time Smith has had to fill in. A few years ago he assumed the role for about a year after the firing of a previous village administrator.
“It’s all coming back. It’s bringing back some memories,” Smith said with a laugh. “It’s the overall operation of the village.”
Smith said he has good help — lauding the village’s department heads.
“That, in itself, is a blessing. They really stepped up in the staff meeting, detailing priorities of what needs to be addressed first.”
There are a variety of items on the to-do list, including the community’s response to the recent gun violence in the village and such jobs as dealing with a utility user “who owes us a large sum of money. Our intention is to move forward to disconnect that service at the end of June.”
On the festival front, Half Century of Progress will hold its biennial show in late August at Rantoul National Aviation Center.
Airport manager Corky Vericker estimates more than 100,000 people will turn out and said things are progressing: “There are several loose ends to be tied up. When our village attorney and their attorney say it’s good, then basically we’ll start getting the ground ready for the farm show.”
MOVIES AND SCHOOL OFFICES
Also on the airport grounds, AT&T has moved out and is no longer using its call center, a long-term fixture on base for years that was slowly being phasing out. It is now being used by two film production companies upstairs and the new Rantoul City Schools unit office and classrooms downstairs.
RCS Superintendent Scott Woods said the unit office is being moved to that locale to make way for the opening of a Promise Healthcare school-based health center in the old unit office space at the J.W. Eater Junior High building.
“They are expanding into northern Champaign County, and the benefit for RCS is our kids will be right there and have easier access to the clinic — their families and kids,” Woods said, noting the services will also be available to children from other area districts.
“Initially they will offer immunizations and physicals, which every kid needs to go to school,” Woods said. “Eventually they will offer primary health, vision and dental. It’s a low- to no-cost program” that will target students and families having trouble accessing traditional health care.
The move for both parties will begin in stages starting Aug. 1.
FUNDING HELP FOR SPORTS COMPLEX
Parks and Recreation Director Luke Humphrey said the village will also receive state allocations totaling about $900,000 that were initially promised to help fund construction of the sports complex.
One allocation was initially sponsored the late state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, and followed through by his successor, Paul Faraci, D-Champaign. The other is sponsored by Rep. Mike Marron, R-Fithian.