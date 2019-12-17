CHAMPAIGN — Wednesday night’s big Illini win over fifth-ranked Michigan provided some valuable air time to a new athletics sponsor: the village of Bedford Park.
Say what?
Along with Carle, Busey and the omnipresent Gies College of Business, this mostly industrial village (pop. 588) next to Chicago’s Midway Airport has purchased thousands of dollars worth of advertising at Illini basketball games this season.
It’s a savvy business move in the eyes of Joe Ronovsky, chief business officer for marketing and economic development for Bedford Park, who sold corporate sponsorships for the Chicago White Sox in his previous life.
Ronovsky — who holds two degrees from the UI and worked at the Illini ticket office — said the village is building a $37 million youth sports arena next to Midway designed to host regional basketball and volleyball tournaments, with nine hoops and 16 volleyball courts.
He sees the Illini advertising as a way to “get our name out there” and build bridges with UI athletics. With high-profile Illini basketball and volleyball programs, the games provide “a good audience” for Bedford Park, he said.
“It’s going to be raising awareness of the village that we’re business-friendly to the Illini fans that are watching,” he said, noting that Chicago is the largest alumni hub for Illinois.
With roughly as many businesses as residents — including all the hotels near Midway — the village abutting Chicago’s southwest side has a strong revenue base from property, retail and hotel taxes, he said.
“We have a pretty healthy budget to recruit businesses into town or promote existing businesses we have here,” he said. “It’s a heavily industrialized area, but we’re trying to move it more toward an entertainment district type thing.”
That’s the current advertising focus, but upcoming ads will promote the new sports complex, expected to break ground in the spring and open in 2021, he said.
The village bought time on the courtside digital message boards that are often seen on TV broadcasts, as well as the digital backdrop used for postgame press conferences. Bedford Park and the other two sponsors for the backdrop — the Gies College of Business and Central Illinois Toyota dealers — got plenty of airtime during the Big Ten Network’s live broadcast of the press conferences Wednesday night.
“It’s not just to reach the Champaign audience,” Ronovsky said. “Michigan fans in Ann Arbor are going to be watching that game and see our ads, too,” as will fans of future Illini opponents.
Bedford Park has also signed an economic development partnership with the Chicago Bulls and bought advertising for Northwestern games, but wanted to tap into the downstate market as well, he said.
The village is also considering a water-bottle giveaway at a men’s basketball game, he said.
The advertising contract isn’t directly with the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics but Fighting Illini Sports Properties for Learfield IMG College, the multimedia rights manager. General Manager Luke Reiff wouldn’t disclose any sales figures, saying that’s up to Bedford Park.
Ronovsky said the village spent upwards of $115,000 on advertising for Illinois and Northwestern combined.
In all, Learfield has 60 to 70 corporate partners that buy some kind of advertising with Illinois athletics, from social media ads or radio spots in specific geographical areas to higher-profile digital signs that provide exposure during televised games, Reiff said. Learfield does not handle TV ads for the games.
About 20 of those partners have bought space on the courtside digital signs, which “pop up on TV a lot,” he said.
He wasn’t aware of any other municipalities that have purchased advertising, though traditionally visitors’ bureaus and convention-oriented businesses do, including Visit Champaign County.
The Bedford Park arrangement is “a little bit unique. It’s not something you see regularly,” Reiff said.
None of the money goes directly to the UI. Learfield negotiates a separate contract with the athletic department, paying a guaranteed rights fee that increases every year in exchange for the right to sell advertising during games, he said. The current 10-year agreement is in its sixth or seventh year, he said.
Ronovsky also hopes to tap into the UI athletic department’s expertise on the design and equipment for the new sports complex, as it will be built to “college and professional level standards.”
“If we can say we’re a partner of University of Illinois athletics, if we’re a partner of Northwestern athletics and the Chicago Bulls, that’s going to be able to differentiate us” in terms of recruiting tournaments to Bedford Park, he said. It will also boost occupancy in the village’s hotels, which are typically booked during the week but not on weekends, he said.