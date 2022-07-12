URBANA — A Ludlow man who admitted violating an order of protection that a woman had against him has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Cortez Graham, 46, pleaded guilty last week before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to that offense, admitting that on Aug. 31, 2021, he showed up at the Ludlow home of a woman he used to date.
A Ludlow police report alleged that the two got into a physical fight in the home that left the woman seriously injured.
Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reynolds said that in return for Graham’s guilty plea, he dismissed several other felony counts filed in the same case after discovering inconsistencies between photos of the woman’s injuries and her account of what happened.
Reynolds said he was able to prove that Graham was indeed in the woman’s home on that day and that eight months earlier a judge had entered an order of protection prohibiting him from being around her.
Graham was given credit on his sentence for 309 days already served.
Rosenbaum also agreed to recommend that Graham be considered for drug treatment while in prison.
Graham has previous convictions for domestic battery, burglary, unlawful use of weapons and second-degree murder.