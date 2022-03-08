URBANA — An Urbana man who admitted putting his ex-girlfriend in a chokehold and punching her is headed to prison for seven years.
Devon Hayes, 34, who was listed as homeless, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to a single count of aggravated domestic battery.
The charge stemmed from an April 30, 2021, attack on the woman in her home in Urbana.
Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah said the woman told police that Hayes entered her home, and upset over the prospect of her seeing other men, pushed her face and punched her as she was holding her daughter, who was about six months old.
As she was seated on the couch, he came up behind her and put her in a chokehold, lifting her from her seat until she dropped the baby on the couch.
Security cameras in her living room verified her account of the abuse.
In return for his plea in that case, a second case of aggravated battery alleging he threw hot cooking oil on the woman and the same baby on Aug. 13, was dismissed. Most of the hot oil hit the baby, sending both the child and its mother to a hospital in Springfield for treatment for their burns.
Hayes was given credit for 205 days already served.
Umlah said Hayes has previous convictions for violation of bail bond involving the same victim, forgery, domestic battery, criminal trespass to land, aggravated battery and possession of a controlled substance.