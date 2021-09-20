URBANA — A 30-year-old man who allegedly beat and choked a woman during an argument at an Urbana home Sunday has been charged with several felonies.
Eric Knight, 30, who listed an address in the 1200 block of East Delaware Avenue, was arraigned Monday on charges of vehicular invasion, aggravated battery, aggravated domestic battery, and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.
An Urbana police report said Knight argued with the mother of his child over his alleged drug addiction and when she tried to leave with their child, he threw a light bulb at her, which hit her.
When she tried to leave in a car, he took her keys and threw them, allegedly pulled her out of the car and threw her to the ground. He then allegedly bit her arm and lip, and choked her until she began to lose consciousness.
Neighbors videotaped the encounter and shared it with police.
Learning that help had been called, Knight allegedly threatened to kill the woman and took her phone, identification and credit cards from her.
Inside the home police found a shotgun and a rifle. As a convicted felon, Knight is not allowed to possess weapons.
Police also found multiple televisions, some of which were believed to have been stolen. Police learned that Knight had recently pawned two televisions at an Urbana pawn shop which had been reported stolen from his employer.
Knight allegedly ran from officers who tried to arrest him and broke a fence in the area.
The battery of the woman took place in front of their child, the report said.
If convicted of the most serious of the charges, vehicular invasion, Knight faces penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison.
After hearing that Knight has a pending case for threatening to kill the same woman and a warrant from another state for theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of stolen property and drugs, Judge Adam Dill set his bond at $250,000 and told him to return to court Nov. 16.