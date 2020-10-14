URBANA — After three weeks of deliberation and a dispute with Buy Black Chambana, Visit Champaign County will receive $10,000 in funding from the Urbana City Council, after all.
The council initially tabled discussion over some members’ concerns about the future of the Urbana Business Association and the tourism bureau’s commitment to Urbana.
Mariah Madison, the founder of Buy Black Chambana, who created a directory of Black-owned businesses, accused the tourism bureau earlier this month of “performative allyship” when it created a webpage of Black-owned businesses.
“They are highlighting their Black-owned business directory — where they have taken my work and put it on their website with no credit given to me or Buy Black Chambana,” Madison wrote on her website.
The Visit Champaign County page has since been updated to include a link to Buy Black Chambana, and CEO Jayne DeLuce said she met with Madison on Monday about how they can partner.
“We met with Buy Black Chambana this morning and look forward to a shared understanding of our missions and where they converge with the collective goal to support Black-owned businesses,” DeLuce said at Monday’s council meeting.
She said the listings weren’t entirely sourced from Buy Black Chambana.
“The majority of our tourism-related Black-owned business listings have been on our site for years,” DeLuce said. “Additional research was done to include more recent businesses associated with event planning, so we looked at multiple resources, including Buy Black Chambana.”
DeLuce said there were two DJ listings Visit Champaign County learned about from the Buy Black Chambana directory.
Alderwoman Maryalice Wu suggested crediting the organizations it gathers information from.
DeLuce said the county tourism bureau lists its affiliate partners on its website, but said a business listing “doesn’t belong to any of us. It belongs to that business.”
After Alderman Jared Miller said the council should try to hear from Madison before voting and made a last-minute attempt to allow public comment from her, Mayor Diane Marlin instead pushed forward with the vote on the funding, which was approved 4-1.
“Absolutely not,” Miller said during the roll-call vote.
Madison told The News-Gazette on Tuesday that in her meeting with DeLuce, “no apologies were given. No commitments were made.”
“They have agreed to see a proposal with a genuine way for Visit Champaign County to support Black-owned businesses,” she said.
Another meeting is scheduled for next week.
“I am more than willing to work with them to make Champaign-Urbana a more inclusive business community,” Madison said.
DeLuce told The News-Gazette on Tuesday that she apologizes “for any misunderstanding about our intent to support Black-owned business.”
Alderman Dennis Roberts, who initially deferred discussion at the Sept. 21 meeting, said that while he’d like to see more Urbana imagery in the tourism bureau’s advertising, he supported funding it for another year.
“Because I think in the long run, it’s the best and most useful thing that we can do at this time,” Roberts said.
He also said he didn’t want to “nitpick” the tourism bureau’s interactions “with one of its members.”
And alderman William Colbrook said he was reassured about the tourism bureau’s commitment to Urbana.
“What I’ve heard from VCC is they’ve got Urbana’s interest in mind,” he said.
Urbana also gave the tourism bureau $10,000 last year.
In comparison, Champaign contributes a portion of its hotel-motel tax to the tourism bureau, with a minimum contribution of $255,000 a year.
The Urbana council also approved raises for the next mayor, city clerk and aldermen.
The mayor and city clerk will receive 1 percent raises through May 2024, while the council will cap aldermen's salary at $7,000 a year beginning in May 2022.
Urbana approved salaries
|Office
|May 2020
|May 2021
|May 2022
|May 2023
|May 2024
|Current
|Approved
|Approved
|Approved
|Approved
|Mayor
|$70,274
|$70,977
|$71,687
|$72,403
|$73,127
|City Clerk
|$61,002
|$61,612
|$62,228
|$62,850
|$63,479
|Council
|$6,878
|$6,878
|$7,000
|$7,000
|$7,000