CHAMPAIGN — As J.R. Stillwell meandered upstairs during Champaign Central’s open house Monday, looking at the new additions, the 71-year-old memories came flooding back.
Stillwell went to junior high there, graduating in 1950, before the district made the switch with the building that is now Edison Middle School, and some of the building looks similar.
“I walked upstairs and said, ‘I know where my seventh-grade homeroom and my ninth-grade homeroom were,’” Stillwell said.
Parts of the building don’t look much different than they did before the renovation. The colors in the old hallways remain the same, accented by new, brighter lighting. What used to be the exterior facade of the building’s north side is also virtually the same, although it’s now inside the structure, closed in by the new athletic entrance that contrasts the building’s vintage feel.
“A lot of the comments I’ve heard are the blend of the old and the new,” said Elizabeth Stegmaier, the district’s director of capital projects and planning, who was clad in an orange vest while acting as a tour guide for visitors. “One of the things that’s interesting to me is all of the recent and older alums recognize things, but they see that it’s refreshed.”
Of course, the new three-court, 1,700-seat gym, sized to reflect the building’s new capacity for students, stands in stark contrast to the building’s older sections, as does the rest of the new athletic wing of the building.
Three years after construction began, plenty remains unfinished.
Right now, rooms meant for athletic activities are being used as temporary classrooms. Still unfinished is the new academic wing of the building, which will include a theater, a band and orchestra room, woodworking and technical shops, science classrooms and a new cafeteria.
As she spoke with members of the community during the tour, outgoing Superintendent Susan Zola called the building’s unfinished addition, which will be ready for the start of the 2022-23 school year, the “ah-ha” of the renovations.
The soccer and softball fields north of the building are set to be ready around that time, as well.
“People are very impressed with how the new architecture is integrated with the old feel and the architecture of the old building,” Zola said. “Obviously, almost everyone that has come through has been a taxpayer, so it’s just nice to show them how their tax dollars have been utilized.”
The district will hold similar open houses each day from 4 to 6 p.m. this week at Centennial (today), Dr. Howard (Wednesday) and South Side (Thursday).
For Stegmaier, who was hired in 2017 after the district’s $183.4 million referendum passed, the construction process has been a gradual one coming together piece by piece from the design process to completion over the last four years.
This week, though, many are seeing some of the buildings for the first time after public showings were delayed because of COVID-19.
On Monday, she finally had the chance to speak with members of the community as they looked at her and her colleagues’ work with fresh eyes, and it was a refreshing occurrence.
“I like seeing the public’s reaction,” Stegmaier said, “because those of us who have worked on the project have seen the development, seeing the public here saying, ‘Wow, that looks so different,’ or, ‘I was here in 1960-something and my locker’s still here but it looks different.’”