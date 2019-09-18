DANVILLE — The city’s parks and recreation division and Keep Vermilion County Beautiful are sponsoring a volunteer river cleanup at Ellsworth Park from 9-11 a.m. Saturday during the annual Vermilion River Festival.
Individuals and groups of all ages are encouraged to participate in the cleanup in the North Fork branch of the Vermilion River that runs through Ellsworth Park. Volunteers should check in at the Pride Grows trailer that will be located just west of the footbridge that spans the river immediately north of the U.S. 150 bridge over the park. Pickers and trash bags will be provided. Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own tools if they wish. Appropriate footwear is recommended.
For information, Danville Park Superintendent Steve Lane at 217-431-2273.