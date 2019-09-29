CHAMPAIGN — When you’ve grown up in the United States, you know an invitation to a potluck means you bring one part of the meal, and that kids in costumes will be ringing your doorbell on Halloween night.
You’re aware there are silent letters in some English words, and others can be just as tricky to pronounce and understand.
But what if you’re new to the U.S. and never learned any of this stuff?
For dozens of international visitors and immigrants, First Presbyterian Church of Champaign fills in the culture and language gaps to help make America feel more like home.
Four mornings a week at this downtown church, volunteer tutors work with adults from other countries, helping them master the quirky English language and better understand American culture.
“‘Crazy English’ is a phrase we use frequently,” said Mike Havey, one of the tutors.
Crazy, that is, because the English language is full of exceptions to the rules of grammar, spelling and pronunciation.
“I really admire the students trying to learn English, because it’s got to be hard,” Havey said.
A retired Eastern Illinois University psychology professor, Havey said some of the students he’s met have left prestigious jobs in their native countries to make better lives in America and are starting from scratch.
“They’re all eager to learn, not only English, but to learn about the culture, how we do things, why we do things the way we do,” he said. “I’ve learned things about their culture, but I’ve also had to stop and reflect on what we do and how it might appear weird to other people.”
‘Like a family here’
Yudisley Cabanzo is a 40-year-old native of Colombia, a graphic designer and married to an American.
She began coming to the church’s English as a Second Language classes about seven months ago to gain more confidence speaking English.
She and her husband first came to the U.S. about three years ago, but before she started the classes at the church she couldn’t speak English the way she does now.
“I am grateful so much,” Cabanzo said.
The students and tutors in the ESL program are a close group, she said, and this program is much more than going to a class.
“We are like a family here,” she said.
Fellow student Patricia Zhong, a 38-year-old native of China, said she’s been in the U.S. for four years after coming to this country for her husband’s job.
She began taking the ESL classes at the church a few years ago to improve her spoken English skills, attending four mornings a week.
If she gets a work visa, Zhong said, she hopes to put her improved English language skills to work doing what she once did for a living in China, working in international trade.
Zhong said she and her fellow students are homesick at times, and the tutors help ease those feelings with birthday and holiday parties and inviting students to their homes.
“They make us feel like home,” she said.
Field trip on tap
ESL program coordinator Jeanette Pyne said the church’s classes are offered free to the students. The church covers the expenses, and the 20-plus ESL tutors are all volunteers.
At the moment, the demand for this program exceeds what the church can provide. There’s a waiting list for the ESL classes, and Pyne said she hopes to recruit more tutors to be able to add another class in October.
About 70 students are registered for the classes at any one time, she said. Some come every day, some come once or twice a week as they can, and some continue coming to classes for years.
The students come from many countries, among them China, Korea, Brazil and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Pyne said.
As surprising as it may seen, the tutors don’t need to speak foreign languages to teach English to people who don’t speak and understand it, Pyne said.
Such tools as picture dictionaries are used, showing pictures of commonplace things with the words in both English and the student’s native language.
“After that first level, they have enough vocabulary to use English to learn English,” she said.
Each class starts with a coffee gathering, conversation and announcements, and this time presents another learning opportunity.
At the start of a class this past Tuesday, Pyne announced an upcoming Thanksgiving potluck in November.
“Can anybody tell me what is a potluck?” she asked the students.
While the students are learning English, they’re also learning the ways of American life — for example, what it means when your kids’ teachers ask them to bring in valentines for a school party and what to do when a fire alarm sounds, Pyne said.
“We do a fire drill and a tornado drill once a semester,” she said.
Students are also taken on field trips to learn more about American life — to a grocery store, the library and, in the fall, to Curtis Orchard, “so they can experience what is an American fall like,” Pyne said.
Students are also taught English for some specific purposes — for example, how to communicate illness symptoms to a doctor and how to deal with parent-teacher meetings.
“‘Being able to talk to my children’s teachers’ is something I hear a lot,” Pyne said.
The ESL program is one of many ways the church helps serve community needs, said the Rev. Matt Matthews.
“We’re grateful we’re able to do it, and we’re grateful to support it,” he said.
‘A lot of laughs’
Vern Snoeyink of Champaign, a University of Illinois engineering professor emeritus, said he worked with many international students at the UI.
He’s found the rewards of ESL tutoring at First Presbyterian to be great, he said, “and they’re all in good feelings, because you’ve been able to help somebody achieve their goals.”
Many students say they want to learn English so they can work in the U.S. in the same careers they had in their native countries, Snoeyink said.
At one of the classes this past week, he and two other tutors walked students through some letter sounds in phrases, with some of the phrases prompting discussions; for example, one referring to brushing teeth with baking soda.
If you run out of toothpaste, Snoeyink advised, you can go to your kitchen and get some baking soda to brush your teeth.
“The only problem is with taste,” he said.
At the same class, the importance of the letter “D” sounds and words ending in “ed” were being tackled.
Consider how “wanted” and “loved” each end in “ed” but the “ed” at the end of wanted is pronounced as a second syllable and not in the word loved, Snoeyink said.
Havey said he co-taught a study-abroad program during his years on the EIU faculty.
“That got me interested in other cultures,” he said. “I just figured, when I retired, working with people learning to speak English would be a good use of retirement time.”
Each day in these classes brings something different, Havey said.
“It’s a lot of fun. There’s a lot of laughs,” he said.
Havey said he taught high school students early in his career, and high school teachers need to have a lot of patience. But tutoring ESL students who are so earnest and eager to learn, “this is different,” he said.
He recalled Pyne once telling a prospective new tutor the main quality needed for this work is being a nice person.
“And I think that’s probably the main thing,” he said. “The rest you can pick up.”