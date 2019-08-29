GIBSON CITY — Volunteers are needed for the next Community Outreach Weekend sponsored by the Poured Out Church Committee, set for Sept. 14-15.
The event involves many Gibson City churches and organizations coming together to give to the community.
One opportunity to volunteer includes bringing fresh-baked cookies to Gibson City United Methodist Church by noon Sept. 13. The cookies will be included in “thank you” trays to be delivered to emergency workers.
Sept. 14 opportunities will include yard clean-ups, washing vehicle windows at gas stations and bagging groceries at County Market.
Some Sept. 15 opportunities will be singing hymns at three locations, helping pick up bags left at the curbside for a paper drive, more vehicle window washing and grocery bagging, joining a traveling prayer team that will visit hospitals, fire and police stations and other locations, and joining a group making cards to be used by churches throughout the year.
A video project will also be done on Sunday at Villas of Hollybrook, and volunteers are being asked to sign up for time slots to come share their memories of community or church life.
Involved in the event this year are Gibson Area High School Interact, Gideons, American Lutheran Church, First Christian Church, First Presbyterian Church, Gibson City United Methodist Church, Gibson City Bible Church, New Beginnings Church, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and the VFW.
The weekend will include a community lunch open to everyone on Sept. 15 at North Park Pavilion, with golf cart transportation from the Boy Scout parking lot to the pavilion.
Volunteers are also needed on the weekend before, Sept. 7-8, to help staple notices to bags and distribute them to neighborhoods for the paper drive.