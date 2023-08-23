MONTICELLO — Monticello native Lance Cpl. Evan C. Brown, who died in service, will be go to his grave Thursday with hundreds of flags along the funeral route.
A Marine infantryman, Lance Cpl. Brown died Aug. 11 in San Bernadino, Calif.
More than 600 3- by 5-foot U.S. flags will line the route from Monticello United Methodist Church, where he was a member, to Monticello Township Cemetery, where military rites will be accorded.
A group calling itself “The Flagman’s Mission Continues” is asking for volunteers from Monticello and other area communities to meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Sievers Center parking lot on East Kratz Road behind Monticello High School. They will receive instructions in setting up the flags.
Among those who will help are Amber Oberheim and one of her daughters, whose husband and father, Chris, a Champaign police officer, died in the line of duty in 2021. Amber Oberheim said The Flagman’s Mission Continues also put out flags for her husband’s funeral.
She said it was a natural thing for her and her daughter to help with the flag detail.
“We just wanted to make sure we could return part of the work that was put in, in putting our flags for our hero. I just feel really honored to be able to do that,” she said.
Oberheim said she expects there will be a good turnout from Monticello and surrounding towns despite the hot weather.
Jeff Hastings, president of The Flagman’s Mission Continues, said the “word just exploded” from people interested in helping this week.
At the start of the flag installation, Hastings will provide instruction to volunteers on how to use post drivers and unfurl the flags for display. Volunteers should bring work gloves and wear comfortable walking shoes.
The work will go on no matter the weather. Hastings said all the necessary precautions are being taken for volunteers’ safety in light of the weather conditions.
He said anyone who can carry 10 pounds can help with the flag effort. Volunteers 12 years of age and older are preferred.
“We’re going to be bringing 600 flags, and we’re not talking little flags,” Hastings said. “We’re talking 3 by 5 flags on 10-foot poles on both sides of the street.”
Monticello Police Chief Robert Bross said the funeral procession will leave the United Methodist Church Thursday morning, continue west on Washington Street, south on Piatt Street, west on Kratz Road, then north on Market Street.
First responders and public works employees will assist with traffic control at affected intersections.
Volunteers are asked to meet at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Sievers Center to take down the flags.
Hastings said set up and take down of flags can normally be completed in two hours.
Pickup trucks and cargo vans are useful in taking the flags from the van at the Sievers Center to the setup locations.